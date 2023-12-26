Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HBANP opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.