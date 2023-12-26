Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Plans $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Humana has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Humana to earn $31.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $453.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $494.48 and a 200 day moving average of $479.53. Humana has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Humana by 29.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

