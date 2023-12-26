Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Plans $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Humana has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Humana to earn $31.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
HUM opened at $453.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $494.48 and a 200 day moving average of $479.53. Humana has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Humana by 29.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
