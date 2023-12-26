HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,483 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,248,498 shares of company stock worth $161,058,315. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.