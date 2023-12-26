Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,865 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on IRM

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.