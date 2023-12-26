Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

