Howland Capital Management LLC Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

NYSE:LOW opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

