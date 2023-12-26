Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

