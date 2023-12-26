Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Raised to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HST. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.77 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after acquiring an additional 850,003 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,181,000 after buying an additional 571,333 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 339,113 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $5,496,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after buying an additional 239,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

