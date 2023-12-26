Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

HTLFP stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

