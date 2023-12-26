Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Heartland Financial USA Price Performance
HTLFP stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.
About Heartland Financial USA
