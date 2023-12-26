Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Head to Head Review

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Healthpeak Properties and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 2 5 3 0 2.10 Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.29%. Sotherly Hotels has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.31%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Sotherly Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $2.15 billion 5.01 $500.45 million $0.44 44.77 Sotherly Hotels $166.08 million 0.19 $32.54 million $0.09 17.45

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 11.17% 3.38% 1.53% Sotherly Hotels 5.62% 18.80% 2.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Sotherly Hotels on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

