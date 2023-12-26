Head to Head Survey: Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) vs. First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial Services 19.56% 12.37% 1.34% First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72%

Volatility & Risk

Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and First Republic Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial Services $6.82 billion 0.36 $428.60 million $2.72 7.81 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.00

First Republic Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercorp Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intercorp Financial Services and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $30.95, suggesting a potential upside of 45.72%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Dividends

Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of 1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3,085.7%. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Republic Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Intercorp Financial Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services. It also engages in management, operation, and processing of credit and debit cards. The company was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Free Report)

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.