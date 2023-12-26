Head to Head Contrast: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF)

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Invitation Homes and Ingenia Communities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Homes 0 6 9 0 2.60 Ingenia Communities Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Invitation Homes presently has a consensus price target of $35.11, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Invitation Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Homes $2.39 billion 8.77 $383.33 million $0.79 43.33 Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Invitation Homes and Ingenia Communities Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Ingenia Communities Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Invitation Homes and Ingenia Communities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Homes 20.52% 4.77% 2.61% Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Ingenia Communities Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.

