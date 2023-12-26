Head to Head Comparison: Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) & SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -42,880.00% -424.05% -66.76% SOPHiA GENETICS -117.35% -38.53% -30.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibrx and SOPHiA GENETICS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $440,000.00 3,360.89 -$145.23 million ($4.25) -7.36 SOPHiA GENETICS $58.71 million 4.91 -$87.45 million ($1.07) -4.25

Volatility & Risk

SOPHiA GENETICS has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SOPHiA GENETICS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Inhibrx has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inhibrx and SOPHiA GENETICS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 3 0 3.00 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 3 0 3.00

Inhibrx presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 83.15%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Inhibrx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats Inhibrx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has collaboration with 2seventy bio, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.