Head to Head Comparison: Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) & Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 50.11% 15.57% 3.18% Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $75.22 million 5.32 $65.56 million $1.93 9.04 Prairie Operating $520,000.00 2,646.55 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Prairie Operating’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Prairie Operating, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Prairie Operating on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

