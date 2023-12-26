Head to Head Comparison: DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) versus TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) and DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and DHC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 16.72% 18.17% 15.28% DHC Acquisition N/A -19.90% 3.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TDCX and DHC Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 0 3 0 3.00 DHC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TDCX presently has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 93.26%. Given TDCX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TDCX is more favorable than DHC Acquisition.

10.5% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of DHC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of DHC Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TDCX and DHC Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $676.22 million 0.95 $78.04 million $0.58 7.67 DHC Acquisition N/A N/A $7.21 million N/A N/A

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than DHC Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

TDCX has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHC Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TDCX beats DHC Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. Further, the company provides omnichannel CX solutions, such as end-user support and troubleshooting for software and consumer electronic devices. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors. DHC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas. DHC Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of DHC Sponsor, LLC.

