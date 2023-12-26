HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

