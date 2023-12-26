HB Wealth Management LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares in the company, valued at $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,261,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,301,307. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

