HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,086 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,485 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

