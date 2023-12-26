Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Hawkins were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 65.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HWKN shares. BWS Financial raised their price target on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hawkins Trading Down 0.4 %

Hawkins stock opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.24 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

