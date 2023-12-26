Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,331 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,480 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,405 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IP. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.