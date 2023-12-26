Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 0.1 %

EQT stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.93.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

