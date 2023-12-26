Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 519 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

