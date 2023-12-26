Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 340 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,375 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $120.61.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

