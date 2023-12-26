Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 172 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 14.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

NYSE:AVY opened at $201.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.80. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $203.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

