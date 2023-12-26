Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,394 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

