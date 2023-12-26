Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 198.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. William Blair lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

