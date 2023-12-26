Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LH opened at $224.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $225.27. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.63.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

