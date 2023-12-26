Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

