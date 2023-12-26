Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 239.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $216,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Teradyne by 11.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teradyne by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,847 shares of company stock worth $390,927. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average is $101.00. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

