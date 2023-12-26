Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.99 Per Share

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $4.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,744,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 648,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 481,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,143.3% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 414,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

