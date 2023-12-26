Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 9th

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0184 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 125,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

