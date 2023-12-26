Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) & Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Head to Head Comparison

Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Free Report) and Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Goldsource Mines and Sabre Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldsource Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldsource Mines N/A N/A N/A Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Goldsource Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goldsource Mines and Sabre Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldsource Mines N/A N/A N/A ($0.08) -2.22 Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 65.64 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -1.96

Goldsource Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre Gold Mines. Goldsource Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Goldsource Mines Inc. in February 2004. Goldsource Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp. and changed its name to Sabre Gold Mines Corp. in September 2021. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

