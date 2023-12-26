Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,082 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.11 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

