Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 595 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

