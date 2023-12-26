Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

