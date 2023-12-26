Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $105.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.55.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $86.53.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $18,390,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Glaukos by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after buying an additional 520,758 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,771,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Glaukos by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after buying an additional 453,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

