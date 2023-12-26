Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

GILD opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

