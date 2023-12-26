GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $493,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $185,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.