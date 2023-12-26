GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DIS opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

