GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 34.6% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 7.6% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 107.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 58,445 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

