GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWN opened at $156.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

