GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,137 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $242.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $243.67. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

