GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.