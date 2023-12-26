GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,079.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

