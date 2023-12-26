GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 956 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 84.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CME stock opened at $214.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.