FY2024 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lowered by Zacks Research

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,453,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

