FY2023 EPS Estimates for Moneta Gold Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:ME)

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Moneta Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Moneta Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Moneta Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Moneta Gold Price Performance

TSE:ME opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$93.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. Moneta Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.74 and a 1-year high of C$1.77.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

