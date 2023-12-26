FY2023 EPS Estimates for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Reduced by Analyst

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comcast in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.94. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.