Friedenthal Financial Sells 802 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Friedenthal Financial cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.