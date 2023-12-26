Friedenthal Financial Raises Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 102,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $3,445,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

